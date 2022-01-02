Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images/TNS
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images/TNS
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia PM Scott Morrison self-monitoring for symptoms as cases surge

  • The New South Wales health department advised Morrison to be on alert after a positive case was detected in his Sydney residence
  • Australia’s most populous state reported 18,278 new infections on Sunday. Elsewhere, India reported 27,553 new cases and 294 more deaths

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:08pm, 2 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images/TNS
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE