Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus: Australia PM Scott Morrison self-monitoring for symptoms as cases surge
- The New South Wales health department advised Morrison to be on alert after a positive case was detected in his Sydney residence
- Australia’s most populous state reported 18,278 new infections on Sunday. Elsewhere, India reported 27,553 new cases and 294 more deaths
