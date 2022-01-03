Revellers gather at Opera Bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Australian PM Morrison upbeat despite surging cases; Singapore probes New Year’s Eve street party

  • Scott Morrison said the health system can cope with the rising infections as Victoria state reported a record 8,577 new cases
  • Singapore’s Covid-19 task force said the unauthorised gathering of hundreds in Clarke Quay ‘is a potential superspreading event’

Updated: 10:35am, 3 Jan, 2022

