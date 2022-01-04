An ambulance arrives at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia, amid the country’s Omicron surge. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Australia’s cases stick above 37,000 per day as hospitalisations surge to fresh highs; Tokyo reports most infections in 3 months
- A lack of rapid antigen tests is ‘hampering personal responsibility’, medical specialists say, amid the abrupt closures of a number of testing sites
- Hospitalisations in Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales have now surpassed the record numbers hit during the earlier Delta wave
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An ambulance arrives at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia, amid the country’s Omicron surge. Photo: Bloomberg