A Qantas aircraft on the tarmac at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
A Qantas aircraft on the tarmac at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Australasia

Leaked Australia memo shows Qantas pilots making errors as they return from pandemic-induced breaks

  • A report by the airline found that some pilots made mistakes such as starting take-off with the parking brake on and misreading the altitude as airspeed
  • Qantas said it has ‘designed an enhanced return-to-work programme’ to address pilot rustiness

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:14pm, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Qantas aircraft on the tarmac at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
A Qantas aircraft on the tarmac at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE