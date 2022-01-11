Pacific island nations’ flags are seen at a Pacific Islands Forum summit in 2018. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Amid concern about China’s base ambitions, White House adviser warns US may be in for a ‘strategic surprise’ in the Pacific

  • US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell told a CSIS panel that the US has ‘enormous interests’ in the region, but isn’t doing enough to help it
  • He said Australia had privately urged the US to up its game in the Pacific, as concerns mount about China’s possible ambitions to establish military bases

Topic |   Pacific nations
Reuters
Reuters in Washington

Updated: 12:01pm, 11 Jan, 2022

