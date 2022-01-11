Pacific island nations’ flags are seen at a Pacific Islands Forum summit in 2018. Photo: AFP
Amid concern about China’s base ambitions, White House adviser warns US may be in for a ‘strategic surprise’ in the Pacific
- US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell told a CSIS panel that the US has ‘enormous interests’ in the region, but isn’t doing enough to help it
- He said Australia had privately urged the US to up its game in the Pacific, as concerns mount about China’s possible ambitions to establish military bases
Topic | Pacific nations
