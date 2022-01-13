Customers wait outside a cafe at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: more Australians end up in hospital amid soaring Omicron outbreak
- More than 147,000 new cases were recorded on Thursday, with hospital admissions and people admitted to intensive care at their highest in the pandemic
- Elsewhere, Japan is considering shortening the current 14-day isolation period for those who have been identified as a close contact of a positive virus case
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Customers wait outside a cafe at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Photo: AP