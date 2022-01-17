An Australian air force aircraft departs from an airbase in Amberly to assist Tonga after the eruption of an undersea volcano. Photo: ADF via AP
An Australian air force aircraft departs from an airbase in Amberly to assist Tonga after the eruption of an undersea volcano. Photo: ADF via AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Tonga tsunami: Australia, New Zealand send flights to see damage from volcanic eruption

  • Australia, which is liaising with the US, New Zealand and other countries to coordinate responses, said the volcano ash had hampered relief efforts
  • Communications are still limited in Tonga, outlying costal areas remain cut off and a UK woman has reportedly gone missing after she was washed away

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:04am, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An Australian air force aircraft departs from an airbase in Amberly to assist Tonga after the eruption of an undersea volcano. Photo: ADF via AP
An Australian air force aircraft departs from an airbase in Amberly to assist Tonga after the eruption of an undersea volcano. Photo: ADF via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE