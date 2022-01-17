People march during a protest against vaccination policies in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: New Zealand says Omicron arrival imminent; Singaporean infected with 2 variants in 8 months
- PM Jacinda Ardern said the government is learning from other nations grappling with Omicron outbreaks as it prepares to manage its own
- Elsewhere, Japan will allow 87 government-sponsored foreign students into the country, making an exception to its entry ban on non-resident arrivals
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People march during a protest against vaccination policies in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE