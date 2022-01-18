Ash-covered homes and vegetation in Tonga’s Nomuka after the island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/Reuters
Tonga tsunami: ash-covered airport hampers relief efforts after volcanic eruption
- Significant damage reported along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where there are many holiday resorts
- A thick layer of ash from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano blanketed the entire island and downed communications are delaying aid efforts
Ash-covered homes and vegetation in Tonga’s Nomuka after the island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/Reuters