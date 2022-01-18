Ash-covered homes and vegetation in Tonga’s Nomuka after the island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/Reuters
Ash-covered homes and vegetation in Tonga’s Nomuka after the island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Tonga tsunami: ash-covered airport hampers relief efforts after volcanic eruption

  • Significant damage reported along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where there are many holiday resorts
  • A thick layer of ash from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano blanketed the entire island and downed communications are delaying aid efforts

Topic |   Pacific nations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:01am, 18 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ash-covered homes and vegetation in Tonga’s Nomuka after the island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/Reuters
Ash-covered homes and vegetation in Tonga’s Nomuka after the island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE