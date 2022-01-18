People march during a protest against vaccination policies in Sydney, Australia, on January 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia sees record deaths as hospitals fill up amid Omicron wave
- A total of 74 deaths were registered on Tuesday between New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland states
- Elsewhere, Japan’s government is set to put greater Tokyo and other parts of the country under a state of quasi-emergency for three weeks
