HMNZS Aotearoa departs from Auckland to provide disaster relief to Tonga. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force via Reuters
New Zealand ships take relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga as island tries to remain Covid-free

  • The Pacific island nation, reeling from a volcanic eruption and tsunami, is trying to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak as aid agencies draw up plans to send supplies
  • A Nasa scientist said the force of the eruption was more than 500 times the nuclear bomb dropped by the US on Japan’s Hiroshima in 1945

Updated: 1:28pm, 19 Jan, 2022

