Tonga flag bearer Pita Taufatofua poses with a volunteer and teammates during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Photo: AP
Tsunami-hit Tonga’s oiled-up Olympic flag bearer Pita Taufatofua raises over US$340,000 in disaster aid
- Pita Taufatofua created an online fundraiser for ‘those most in need’ the same day a massive volcanic eruption struck his small island nation
- The athlete rose to prominence after baring his chest and slathering himself with oil while in traditional Tongan dress during the Games’ opening ceremonies
Topic | Natural disasters
Tonga flag bearer Pita Taufatofua poses with a volunteer and teammates during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Photo: AP