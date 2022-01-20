Tonga flag bearer Pita Taufatofua poses with a volunteer and teammates during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Photo: AP
Asia /  Australasia

Tsunami-hit Tonga’s oiled-up Olympic flag bearer Pita Taufatofua raises over US$340,000 in disaster aid

  • Pita Taufatofua created an online fundraiser for ‘those most in need’ the same day a massive volcanic eruption struck his small island nation
  • The athlete rose to prominence after baring his chest and slathering himself with oil while in traditional Tongan dress during the Games’ opening ceremonies

Topic |   Natural disasters
Business Insider
Updated: 6:00am, 20 Jan, 2022

