Medical workers at a Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Medical workers at a Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand rules out lockdown when Omicron arrives

  • PM Ardern said when Omicron starts to spread in the community, a ‘red’ traffic light setting would be imposed, which will see limits on public gatherings
  • Elsewhere, Australia granted provisional approval for Novavax’s protein-based Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:13am, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers at a Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Medical workers at a Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: New Zealand Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE