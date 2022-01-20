Medical workers at a Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus: New Zealand rules out lockdown when Omicron arrives
- PM Ardern said when Omicron starts to spread in the community, a ‘red’ traffic light setting would be imposed, which will see limits on public gatherings
- Elsewhere, Australia granted provisional approval for Novavax’s protein-based Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid
