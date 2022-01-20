A damaged area in Tonga’s Nuku’alofa following Saturday’s volcanic eruption and tsunami near the Pacific archipelago. Photo: Broadcom Broadcasting via AP
Tongan recounts deafening volcanic blast as thousands fled for safety
- ‘All our families, were just running away from the Kolovai area, because the Kolovai is right beside the seashore,’ a resident said, explaining Saturday’s chaotic scenes
- Meanwhile, a New Zealand flight carrying relief supplies arrived in Tonga days after the island was hit by a volcanic eruption and tsunami
Topic | Pacific nations
