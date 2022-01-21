(Left-right) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton during their meeting in Sydney on Friday. Photo: AFP
(Left-right) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton during their meeting in Sydney on Friday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Australia, Britain work on advancing Aukus deal as China’s clout grows

  • British foreign and defence ministers held talks with their Australian counterparts for the first time since Canberra signed the pact to build nuclear submarines
  • UK’s Elizabeth Truss said the security deal will also play a role in other areas of collaboration including cyberspace

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:23pm, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left-right) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton during their meeting in Sydney on Friday. Photo: AFP
(Left-right) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton during their meeting in Sydney on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE