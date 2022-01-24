Cleo Smith, 4, waves as she sits on a hospital bed after her rescue. Photo: Western Australia Police via AP
Man pleads guilty to abducting 4-year-old Australian Cleo Smith
- Cleo Smith went missing last year during a family camping trip in a case that shocked Australia. She was rescued 18 days later
- Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, pleaded guilty on Monday via video link from a maximum-security prison to a charge of forcibly taking a child under 16
Topic | Australia
