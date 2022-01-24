Protesters are seen with their children at an anti-vaccination rally in Sydney. Photo: dpa
Protesters are seen with their children at an anti-vaccination rally in Sydney. Photo: dpa
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia reaches ‘peak’ Omicron; Indonesia reopens islands to Singaporean tourists

  • Australian health chiefs say the spread of Covid-19 is slowing, but caution that ‘the peak does not mean the end’ as deaths continue to surge
  • Elsewhere, Thailand is ramping up the roll-out of fourth vaccine shots; and India has extended restrictions on election campaigns amid a virus surge

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:56pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters are seen with their children at an anti-vaccination rally in Sydney. Photo: dpa
Protesters are seen with their children at an anti-vaccination rally in Sydney. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE