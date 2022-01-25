Damaged buildings are seen following the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tongatapu, Tonga. Photo: Malau Media via Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Tonga volcano eruption was far more powerful than Hiroshima atomic bomb blast, Nasa says

  • The explosion ‘released hundreds of times the equivalent mechanical energy’ as the Hiroshima blast, according to Nasa
  • Some 105,000 residents have been affected after the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted 10 days ago

Topic |   Pacific nations
dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:05pm, 25 Jan, 2022

