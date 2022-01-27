Police stand guard as people take part in a rally against Covid-19 vaccinations in Melbourne on January 22. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia deaths dip; study finds some antibody drugs less effective on Omicron
- Australia’s hospital and ICU cases also remained steady, raising hopes its worst outbreak may have peaked
- Elsewhere, South Korea logged a record high 14,518 Covid-19 infections as the highly-contagious Omicron variant tore through the country
