China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. File photo: Reuters
Australia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade dispute
- The EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market
- Australia, whose relations with China has plunged in recent years, says it has ‘substantial interest’ in the talks
