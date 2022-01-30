A Taliban fighter mans a machine gun mounted on a vehicle during a demonstration condemning recent protest by women’s rights activists in Kabul on January 21. Photo: AFP
Pregnant New Zealander offered refuge by Taliban after being denied re-entry by home country over Covid-19 border controls
- Charlotte Bellis contacted the Taliban for help after realising she was pregnant and being told she couldn’t return to New Zealand
- Afghanistan is the only other place her and her partner have visas to live. In Qatar, where her employer is headquartered, unmarried pregnancy is illegal
Topic | New Zealand
A Taliban fighter mans a machine gun mounted on a vehicle during a demonstration condemning recent protest by women’s rights activists in Kabul on January 21. Photo: AFP