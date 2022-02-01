Charlotte Bellis with her partner Jim Huylebroek in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Charlotte Bellis via AP
New Zealand reverses entry ban on pregnant woman Charlotte Bellis stuck in Afghanistan after outcry
- The government gave the journalist a quarantine hotel room voucher after rejecting an earlier request that forced her to turn to the Taliban for help
- ‘We are so excited to return home and be surrounded by family and friends at such a special time,’ she said following the offer
Topic | New Zealand
