Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on January 21. Photo: Cabinet Secretariat / Kyodo News via AP
Foreign ministers of Quad group to hold meeting in Australia next week
- The foreign ministers of the US, Japan, Australia and India are expected to reaffirm the importance of the rules-based order and discuss the challenges posed to it by China
- The meeting will be followed by a gathering of the foreign ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea on February 12 in Hawaii
Topic | Australia
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on January 21. Photo: Cabinet Secretariat / Kyodo News via AP