Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on January 21. Photo: Cabinet Secretariat / Kyodo News via AP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on January 21. Photo: Cabinet Secretariat / Kyodo News via AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Foreign ministers of Quad group to hold meeting in Australia next week

  • The foreign ministers of the US, Japan, Australia and India are expected to reaffirm the importance of the rules-based order and discuss the challenges posed to it by China
  • The meeting will be followed by a gathering of the foreign ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea on February 12 in Hawaii

Topic |   Australia
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:08am, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on January 21. Photo: Cabinet Secretariat / Kyodo News via AP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on January 21. Photo: Cabinet Secretariat / Kyodo News via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE