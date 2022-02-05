Australian Policeman Zachary Rolfe will stand trial for murder. Photo: SCMP
Australian policeman faces trial over Aboriginal teen’s death amid global outcry
- Zachary Rolfe is accused of shooting dead 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker; the trial kicks off amid outcry over the number of Indigenous deaths in police custody
- More than 500 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody since 1991; no police officer has ever been convicted
Topic | Australia
