Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in March 2021. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Papua New Guinea PM home from China after testing positive; anti-vax protesters descend on Canberra
- Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape had been expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but instead held a ‘virtual meeting’ with Premier Li Keqiang
- Elsewhere, Australian anti-vax protesters have descended on Canberra; and Japan’s Kishida is aiming for 1 million vaccine shots per day as his support sags
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in March 2021. Photo: AFP