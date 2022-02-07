A Chinese vessel patrols in the South China Sea last year in this picture released by the Philippine coastguard. Photo: PCG Handout via EPA
Australia-China relations: US, allies ‘acquiesced and allowed’ China’s South China Sea expansion, Australian minister says
- Defence Minister Peter Dutton’s comments come ahead of a planned meeting in Australia of the Quad security partnership that his US counterpart is set to attend
- Australia’s opposition leader also hardened his China stance on Monday in the lead up to federal elections set to be held in the country before the end of May
Topic | China-Australia relations
