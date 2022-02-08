An illustration of a coronavirus showing the spike proteins it uses to attach to human cells. Omicron has some 30 mutation in the gene for the spike proteins. Photo: US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention / Handout
An illustration of a coronavirus showing the spike proteins it uses to attach to human cells. Omicron has some 30 mutation in the gene for the spike proteins. Photo: US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention / Handout
Coronavirus: New Zealand braced for more variants after Omicron, PM says; Malaysia set for March reopening to foreigners

  • Jacinda Ardern’s warning came as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the parliament building demanding an end to virus restrictions and vaccine mandates
  • Elsewhere, Malaysia is reportedly set for a March reopening to foreigners, and North Korea looks to boost its pandemic spending amid a partial reopening

Updated: 2:50pm, 8 Feb, 2022

