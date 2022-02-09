Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne hold a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP
Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne hold a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP
Resist China’s ‘economic coercion’, Lithuania’s top diplomat urges other nations on Australia trip

  • Australia and Lithuania are part of an ‘exclusive club’ of countries being targeted by Beijing, Lithuania’s foreign minister said in Canberra on Wednesday
  • Australian host Marise Payne said the two were ‘sending the strongest possible message about our rejection of coercion and our rejection of authoritarianism’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Sydney

Updated: 1:08pm, 9 Feb, 2022

