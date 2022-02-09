Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Grace Tame at the Australian of the Year Awards. Photo: AP
Australian PM’s ‘shocking’ response to sexual abuse claims condemned
- Former government aide Brittany Higgins – whose allegation she was raped by a colleague, in parliament – called Scott Morrison’s speech ‘shocking’ and offensive’
- Grace Tame, abuse survivor and ‘Australian of the Year’, alleges a ‘threatening phone call … asking me [not to say] anything damning about the prime minister’
Topic | Australia
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Grace Tame at the Australian of the Year Awards. Photo: AP