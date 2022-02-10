New Zealand police carry away a protester during the third day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions in Wellington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New Zealand police clear anti-vaccine convoy protesters; South Korea cases keep rising
- Police removed many protesters who blocked streets near the parliament for three days with their trucks, cars and motorbikes
- South Korea posted a daily record high of 54,122 new Covid-19 infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
