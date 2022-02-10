US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: AP
Asia /  Australasia

Century will be shaped by Indo-Pacific region, Blinken said in Quad meeting

  • Blinken is in Melbourne to meet counterparts from Australia, India and Japan; the four nations form the ‘Quad,’ created to counter China’s regional influence
  • Asked whether the Biden administration viewed Russia or China as the greater threat to global security, Blinken replied: ‘These are … very different challenges’

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:36pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE