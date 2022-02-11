People wait outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Australians need boosters to be considered fully jabbed; South Korea cases hover above 50,000 for second day
- A person’s vaccination status will be considered ‘overdue’ if they have not received a booster within six months of their second dose
- Elsewhere, protesters calling for an end to tough curbs continued to occupy New Zealand’s parliament lawns despite arrests by the police
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP