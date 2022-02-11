(From left) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the Quad meeting in Melbourne on Friday. Photo: AP
Blinken tells Quad partners confrontation with China ‘not inevitable’
- The US Secretary of State and his counterparts from Australia, Japan and India pledged to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific and work on Covid-19 and climate change
- Washington also announced that it will host the 2023 Apec meeting to ‘advance fair trade and open investments in the region’
Topic | Australia
(From left) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the Quad meeting in Melbourne on Friday. Photo: AP