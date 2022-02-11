Australia thwarted an alleged China-linked plot to fund federal election candidates in New South Wales. File photo: AFP
Australia foils China bid to fund Labor party’s federal election candidates, reports say

  • Australia’s spy agency ASIO thwarted a plot by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to bankroll candidates in New South Wales
  • Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the ASIO chief ‘has reaffirmed that he has not raised concerns about any of the party candidates’

Reuters
Updated: 4:27pm, 11 Feb, 2022

