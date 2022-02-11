Police and anti-vax and mandate protesters in Wellington. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: NZ protester suspected heart attack during ‘freedom convoy’ at parliament

  • Wellington Free Ambulance transported a patient in ‘moderate condition’ to hospital; social media user praised police who dealt with the incident
  • Protest is now into its fourth day – mostly protesting against Covid-19 vaccination regulations; hundreds gathered on parliament’s lawn despite trespass notice

The New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 7:22pm, 11 Feb, 2022

