Australian police officers patrol the streets in riot-hit Honiara, Solomon Islands. File photo: AFP
US to open Solomon Islands embassy to tackle China’s ‘aggressive engagement’
- The State Department said the US was in danger of losing its preferential ties as China ‘aggressively seeks to engage’ elite politicians in the island nation
- Washington previously had an embassy in the Solomons for five years before closing it in 1993
Topic | Pacific nations
