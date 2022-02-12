A serviceman receives the delivery of portable anti-tank missiles provided by the US to Ukraine at Kiev’s airport on Friday. Photo: AFP
Australia, New Zealand ask citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
- Canberra and Wellington said the situation in the eastern European nation is ‘dangerous and could change at short notice’
- The warning came after the US said that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time
