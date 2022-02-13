Protesters stand in wet conditions as they voice their opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: NZME via AP
Coronavirus: cyclone Dovi fails to flush out New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters; South Korea cases keep rising
- Police and the protesters blasted pop songs at each other as the Wellington sit-in entered its sixth day
- Elsewhere, Japan will consider gradually raising the entry limit on arrivals to 5,000 after it eases border controls next month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Protesters stand in wet conditions as they voice their opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: NZME via AP