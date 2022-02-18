The building housing the Australian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Australia
Stranded in Ukraine with Covid-infected son, Australian mum talks of her fears

  • Nataliya Poshyvaylo-Towler was ready to return to Australia, but was stranded in Ukraine after her son tested positive for COVID-19
  • Australian authorities have urged citizens to immediately leave Ukraine over fears of a potential Russian invasion

Updated: 2:20pm, 18 Feb, 2022

