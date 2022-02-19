The P-8A Poseidon detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches. File photo: AP
Australia says Chinese navy ship fired laser at military aircraft
- The defence department condemned the ‘unsafe conduct’ after the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser emanating from the Chinese vessel
- The incident happened when the aircraft was in flight over Australia’s northern approaches
Topic | Australia
