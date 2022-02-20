A Chinese PLA-N Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock vessel transits the Torres Strait in Northern Australia on February 17, 2022. Photo: Australian Defence Force / AFP
Australia won’t stand for ‘acts of intimidation’, Morrison says after China navy laser incident
- A P-8A Poseidon patrol plane earlier this week detected a laser from a Chinese naval ship sailing east through the Arafura Sea
- Australia is raising the issue directly with China through diplomatic and defence channels, Morrison says
Topic | China-Australia relations
