A Chinese PLA-N Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock vessel transits the Torres Strait in Northern Australia on February 17, 2022. Photo: Australian Defence Force / AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Australia won’t stand for ‘acts of intimidation’, Morrison says after China navy laser incident

  • A P-8A Poseidon patrol plane earlier this week detected a laser from a Chinese naval ship sailing east through the Arafura Sea
  • Australia is raising the issue directly with China through diplomatic and defence channels, Morrison says

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:19am, 20 Feb, 2022

