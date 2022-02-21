A man hugs his granddaughter at Sydney International Airport on February 21, 2022. Photo: AFP
A man hugs his granddaughter at Sydney International Airport on February 21, 2022. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Australia welcomes back travellers with joy, tears, Vegemite as border reopens

  • Vaccinated travellers were greeted at Sydney’s airport by well-wishers waving toy koalas and iconic Australian foods such as Tim Tams biscuits and jars of Vegemite spread
  • As Australia enters a new phase of living with the virus, the number of arrivals from China will offer an insight into the state of ties between both nations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:47am, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man hugs his granddaughter at Sydney International Airport on February 21, 2022. Photo: AFP
A man hugs his granddaughter at Sydney International Airport on February 21, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE