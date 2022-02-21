A man hugs his granddaughter at Sydney International Airport on February 21, 2022. Photo: AFP
Australia welcomes back travellers with joy, tears, Vegemite as border reopens
- Vaccinated travellers were greeted at Sydney’s airport by well-wishers waving toy koalas and iconic Australian foods such as Tim Tams biscuits and jars of Vegemite spread
- As Australia enters a new phase of living with the virus, the number of arrivals from China will offer an insight into the state of ties between both nations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man hugs his granddaughter at Sydney International Airport on February 21, 2022. Photo: AFP