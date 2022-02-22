A Chinese PLA-N Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock vessel transits the Torres Strait in northern Australia. Photo: Australian Defence Force / AFP
Australia aircraft had ‘right’ to watch China navy vessel in its waters, Morrison says
- A patrol plane, which China accused of coming too close to its navy vessel, had the right to ‘keep a close eye’ on threats in Australian waters, PM Morrison said
- His comments on Tuesday came after China’s defence ministry said the Australian plane had dropped a sonobuoy near the Chinese ships and had flown as close as 4km from the convoy
