France has said a degree of trust has been restored with the US but not with Australia. File photo: EPA-EFE
France has said a degree of trust has been restored with the US but not with Australia. File photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Australasia

Aukus: France drops Australia as key Indo-Pacific partner after sub snub

  • A decision by Canberra to abandon a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with France was viewed by Macron as a betrayal, and sparked a diplomatic row
  • After re-evaluating the strategic relationship, France will now ‘pursue bilateral cooperation with Australia on case-by-case basis’

Topic |   Aukus alliance
BloombergAgence France-Presse
Bloomberg and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:12am, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
France has said a degree of trust has been restored with the US but not with Australia. File photo: EPA-EFE
France has said a degree of trust has been restored with the US but not with Australia. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE