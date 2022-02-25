Firefighters battle to extinguish a blaze at a building after bombings on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Firefighters battle to extinguish a blaze at a building after bombings on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
Asia /  Australasia

Ukraine invasion: Australia, Japan unveil more Russia sanctions as Scott Morrison slams China for offering Moscow a ‘lifeline’

  • Canberra imposed fresh sanctions against several Russian lawmakers and oligarchs, while Tokyo’s measures targeted semiconductor exports and financial entities
  • In an attempt to ease the economic impact of Western sanctions, Beijing approved imports of Russian wheat, which the Australian PM called ‘unacceptable’

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:10am, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters battle to extinguish a blaze at a building after bombings on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Firefighters battle to extinguish a blaze at a building after bombings on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE