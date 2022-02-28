Boats and other debris are seen washed into a ferry terminal in Brisbane amid heavy flooding on Monday. Photo: Darren England/AAP Image via AP
7 die in Australia after heavy floods swamp Brisbane, east coast
- The flooding in Queensland is the worst since 2011 when Brisbane, population 2.6 million, was inundated by what was described as a ‘once-in-a-century event’
- Multiple emergency flood alerts have been issued for the city’s suburbs, where thousands of homes and businesses are already submerged or at risk as waters rise
