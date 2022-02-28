Boats and other debris are seen washed into a ferry terminal in Brisbane amid heavy flooding on Monday. Photo: Darren England/AAP Image via AP
7 die in Australia after heavy floods swamp Brisbane, east coast

  • The flooding in Queensland is the worst since 2011 when Brisbane, population 2.6 million, was inundated by what was described as a ‘once-in-a-century event’
  • Multiple emergency flood alerts have been issued for the city’s suburbs, where thousands of homes and businesses are already submerged or at risk as waters rise

Associated Press
Associated Press in Brisbane

Updated: 10:10am, 28 Feb, 2022

