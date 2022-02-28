Huang Xiangmo’s company has previously made large legal donations to both sides of politics in Australia. Photo: Wechat
Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo allegedly made illegal US$72,000 political donation in Australia: corruption watchdog

  • Property developer Huang Xiangmo allegedly delivered the funds in a plastic bag to the general secretary of the New South Wales Labor party in April 2015
  • A watchdog has sought advice from the public prosecutor on alleged offences by 18 people involved in a corrupt scheme to hide the donation

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:31pm, 28 Feb, 2022

