Flooding is seen after heavy rains in Chinderah, New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Australia steps up flood relief efforts as Sydney braces for heavy rains
- Sydney could receive up to 150mm of rains on Tuesday afternoon, more than the average 138mm rainfall for March
- The death toll rose to 10 after a woman believed to be in her 80s was found dead inside a flooded property
Topic | Australia
