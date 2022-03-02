Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks about the situation in Ukraine at a news conference in Sydney on February 23. Photo: AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tests positive for Covid-19
- The PM, who is suffering from ‘flu-like’ symptoms, says he will isolate and work from home
- Morrison says he will work on the response to deadly floods in Queensland and New South Wales, as well as the Ukraine situation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
