About 836 child abuse cases were investigated internationally and 146 children safeguarded, New Zealand officials said. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand-led probe uncovers nightmare trove of sadistic child sex images – then used it to save 146 kids
- More than 90,000 accounts were identified to contain images of online child sexual abuse
- Discovery of material secured hundreds of arrests globally and safeguarded 146 children
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
