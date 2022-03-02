About 836 child abuse cases were investigated internationally and 146 children safeguarded, New Zealand officials said. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand-led probe uncovers nightmare trove of sadistic child sex images – then used it to save 146 kids

  • More than 90,000 accounts were identified to contain images of online child sexual abuse
  • Discovery of material secured hundreds of arrests globally and safeguarded 146 children

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters
Updated: 9:22am, 2 Mar, 2022

